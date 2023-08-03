Bigg Boss 16’s Sreejita De reveals about Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary being in love? Says “Toh pyaar hai…”

Contestant Sreejita De has now spilled the beans on the duo’s relationship as fans have been eager to know if #PriyAnkit are together in real life or not.
Wed, 03/08/2023
Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

MUMBAI: The recently concluded reality show Bigg Boss 16 has been the talk of the town as it is said to have been one of the most successful and entertaining seasons. While contestants like Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam made a mark for their witty comments and screen presence. Priyanka and Ankit were known for their chemistry inside the house. 

Also Read- Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary replaced Tejasswi Prakash in trends, check out what the netizens have to say

Contestant Sreejita De has now spilled the beans on the duo’s relationship as fans have been eager to know if #PriyAnkit are together in real life or not. As Priyanka and Ankit will soon be seen together in a music video, De said, “Ankit se baat hoti rehti hai. Bahut sweet banda hai. Unke music video ke liye mai bahot excited hun kyunki mujhe lag hi raha tha ki fans bahut time se intezaar kr rahe hain un dono ko wapas saath me dekhne ke liye after Bigg Boss 16’

The Uttaran actress added, “Toh pyaar hai humare ladke ko ladki se. I am very happy their music video is coming out and fans would definitely love it a lot”

Also Read- Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sreejita De talks about bonding with Archana and reveals who she would target in the house  

On the work front Ankit is seen in the show Junoonitayy while Priyanka has many projects lined up. They both will soon be seen in the music video ‘Kuch Itne Haseen’. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-TOI

