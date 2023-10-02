Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot or Shiv Thakare; which ex-MTV Roadies contestant will lift the trophy this season

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is finally coming to an end and this Sunday the finale of the show will take place and finally this season will get its winner.

The five contestants who have made it to the finale of the show are Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, Shiv, and MC Stan, and one of them will be lifting the trophy.

Salman Khan will return to host the show during the finale.

From the finalists, two of them have been ex-MTV Roadies contestants and have come a long way.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare roped in for a Salman Khan movie?

Shalin had participated way back in MTV Roadies Season 2, where he was good friends with Ayushman Khurranna. Even in that show, he played the game well but was eventually evicted from the show. But he did have the qualities of playing a reality show like Bigg Boss.

On the other hand, Shiv Thakare was a part of MTV Roadies in 2017, and during his audition, all the judges of Roadies were impressed by him, to the point where Raanvijay even hugged him.

He played the game very well and he reached the semi-finals of the show.

Once again, both the ex-Roadies contestants have reached the finale of the show, and the audience will be voting for one of them as the winner of the show.

This is the first time that two ex-MTV Roadies contestants have made it to the finale of the show.

Who do you think will lift the trophy this year?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Check out the hot looks of Shalin Bhanot