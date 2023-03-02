Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam make it to the “Shame of Wall” list in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Badshah will be entering the house and would be giving the contestants some task to do where they have to pick contestants for the “Hall of Fame” and the “Shame of Fame”
MUMBAI: The ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as the contestants get an insight into how they have performed and how the week has been.

As we have reported earlier, owing to the extension of the show Salman Khan didn’t have the dates to host the show, and hence last weekend, Farah Khan came on the show. Now this weekend, Karan Johar will be hosting the show.

Salman Khan would return during the finale of the show.

Well, a lot has happened this week, especially the fights that Priyanka had with the housemates, and the Mandali group fading away.

Even Sumbul cries and walks away from her friends, and Bigg Boss taunts MC and Shiv to go and please her.

The three housemates who have been nominated are Sumbul, MC Stan, and Shiv. One of them would be eliminated during the weekend.

We had earlier reported that rapper Badshah will be entering the house where he would be having some fun tasks with the contestants.

He would tell the contestants to choose who deserves to be in the “Halle of Fame” and “Shame of Fame”

The housemates would be seen targeting Archana and Shiv in the “Shame of Fame”   where their photo will be put over there.

Priyanka and Archana would take Shiv's name whereas the majority of the other contestants would put Archana’s name on the “Shame of fame” wall.

Priyanka would say that it was Shiv that gave a false narrative about her and brought all the misunderstanding.

Well, seems like much more is excepted from the “Shuarvaar Ka Vaar’ ka episode, and its going to be an entertaining episode.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

