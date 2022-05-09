Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! This is what Munawar Faruqui had to say about his participation in the upcoming season

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.

The actor is in demand and has been offered a lot of project post his stint in Lock Upp.

Now there was news doing the round that the young lad will be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss and he has been offered the show, though there wasn’t any confirmation on the same.

( Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?

Recently, while interacting with the media Munawar was asked if he was taking part in Bigg Boss 16 to which the actor said that “ Nothing has been confirmed as of now and there is a lot of project in the pipeline and soon I will be annnocing the confirmed ones”

Well, the fan is eagerly waiting for his upcoming project and they would love to see him in the new season of Bigg Boss.

Do you want to see Munawar as a contestant on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?