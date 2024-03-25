Bigg Boss 16 star Tina Datta's mother fondly calls her 'Marilyn Monroe'; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Tina Datta pleased her fans on social media recently by tweeting cute photos of herself looking all pink. Tina was wearing a blue dress with pink balloon sleeves. Barbie-esque retro fashion beauty washed over the fashionista, who wore pink statement earrings, pink statement hairstyles, pink eyewear, and pink makeup applied subtly.

The actress released a carousel of photographs, and fans responded quickly with praise. Tina's mother made one comment, though, and it completely warmed everyone's hearts. "Marilyn Monroe with a red heart," she replied, drawing a comparison between her daughter and the legendary Hollywood beauty Marilyn Monroe. The diva looks like the iconic actress with her hair.

Tina Datta captioned the pictures," Blues are kinda old fashioned when you have all the pink you want in your own Barbie World. "

The actress from Uttaran has a history of mastering bold and experimental wardrobe selections. Her version of a Marilyn Monroe look was no different, as she elegantly combined a classic Hollywood appearance with a contemporary perspective.

For the uninformed, Tina's mother visited the house for a special segment to meet her daughter during her time on Bigg Boss 16. Since then, Madhurima Datta, her mother, has gained a lot of popularity and is regarded as one of the audience's favorites. In the house, she was also referred to as mummyon ki mummy. The mother and daughter have a very close relationship. On social media, Tina frequently entertains her followers with videos of mother-daughter encounters.

