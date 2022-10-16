Bigg Boss 16: WOAH! Will Bigg Boss’s next elimination be Sajid Khan?

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 has been going on for around 2 weeks now, and the show has already hit upon a few controversies. One of them is Sajid Khan’s entry as a contestant, which has been causing a lot of commotion on the internet. People are debating on whether he should be kicked off the show or given another chance. He has been accused by around 9 women in the #MeToo controversy of sending nudes and photos of his private organs to the women and in public. He is still being called out by many on the internet.

According to a report from a source close to the show, it has been revealed that Salman Khan has accepted the demand of throwing Sajid Khan out of the show within a week. A close friend of Salman told the news portal that the situation for the actor is tough as he is close to Sajid's sister Farah Khan. She requested the actor to help, and she did not know that it would end this way. He has also been accused by female stars of sending nude photos and watching pornography in front of women. This all took place when the MeToo movement took place in the nation.

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been one of the victims who has accused Sajid of sexual misbehaviour. In a recent press event, she spoke about the incident that had taken place with her in 2005. She had revealed that Sajid had asked her to feel his private part, touch and rate it. Apart from Sherlyn, there has been Sona Mohapatra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Uorfi Javed, and Saloni Chopra, who snapped at the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for taking Sajid on the show. Even the Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, demanding Sajid be thrown out from the show. What do you feel about the entire incident?

