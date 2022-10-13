Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to clear the confusion about the love story between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot

MUMBAI During the second week of the show, there has been a lot that has happened and the contestants have given a lot of content to the show. We saw how the contestants have had arguments and massive fights since the new love story began on the show.

Finally, tomorrow will be the shukrawar ka vaar episode where Salman Khan would come and give an insight into what he thinks about the contestants and how they have performed.

While some would get praised, some would get a piece of his mind for bad behaviour.

The one topic that is grabbing the headlines inside and outside the house is the bond between Shalin and Sumbul. Though the actor has been clear that he has had no feelings for her since she is a kid, seems like this message hasn’t been cleared to Sumbul who still finds ways to talk to him and stick around him.

ALSO READ : OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot says 'I Love you to Tina Dutta; Tina says she is sacred of Shalin

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, during the shukrawar ka vaar episode, Salman Khan would clear the stance between Shalin and Sumbul and what’s cooking between them, as Shalin hasn’t made it clear with Sumbul and hence, the actress is still finding ways to be with him.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would Sumbul and Shalin react to this post Salman Khan broached out the topic.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot requests to shift his bed next to Tina Datta, would like to spend more time with her