Bigg Boss 16:What! Amidst severe backlash, Channel decides to evict Sajid Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

Sajid Khan has now come into focus once again after victims of the #metoo accused filmmaker have come forward and demanded that the makers rethink their decision of getting the Housefull director on the reality show who has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct.

Netizens too had expressed their displeasure over Sajid’s entry earlier and many celebs like Sona Mohapatra, Mandanna Karimi have voiced their disgust over the makers who have stooped so low to get a sexual offender on such a huge platform.

Moreover host Salman Khan is known to have a great bonding with Sajid and his family. So many have not liked that he has been biased towards Sajid.

But now the channel has finally started giving it a thought of forcefully evicting Sajid to avoid any more anguish and backlash from the public.

Credit- bollywoodhungama