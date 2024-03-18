Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek and Khanzaadi take over the internet by storm, trend as #ABHIZAADI

Among the many forms of relationships that he had with various contestants in the show, he was romantically inclined towards Khanzaadi.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Every season of Bigg Boss brings in fresh gossip, scoops and a new world of brewing romance, friendships and a lot more to talk and gossip about. The latest season, Bigg Boss 17 introduced many fresh celebrity contestants from the entertainment and business world along with some popular influencers and YouTubers too.

Among the many was Abhishek Kumar, who entered the show with his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. The two got into continuous scuffles and just as Isha’s current boyfriend entered the house, there was another brawl where Abhishek ended up slapping Samarth Jurel as he was poking him constantly. On public demand he re-entered the show. (Also Read: KhanZaadi talks about her life after Bigg Boss and her bond with Abhishek Kumar)

Among the many forms of relationships that he had with various contestants in the show, he was romantically inclined towards Khanzaadi. He fought with her but at the same time shared some extremely good moments with her and flirted with her at times two. He was extremely heartbroken when she got eliminated from the house.  

When the season got over and Abhishek was asked about Khanzaadi, the former mentioned that he misses her. Recently, Khanzaadi performed at an event in Delhi when she was asked about Abhishek and she said that she finds Abhishek cute, mad, funny and lovable.

Now, netizens are trending Abhishek and Khanzaadi with the hashtag #ABHIZAADI.

Take a look:

Fans are waiting for Abhishek and Khanzaadi’s reunion

Abhizaadi forever, say netizens

Social media users cannot wait for Abhishek and Khanzaadi to reunite!

333

Bigg Boss fanatics can’t stop adoring them

444

Fans call them prince and queen (Also Read: KhanZaadi says if Munawar wasn't a part of Bigg Boss Season 17 she would have won the show)

555

Show your love for Abhishek and Khanzaadi in the comments below!

