Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan’s latest reel is the most TRENDING video on the internet today!

Well, now Abhishek has shared a new reel with Ayesha and it seems that they have bonded extremely well together! He shared a reel which is titled 'Isssmaarrrtt toh mai bachpan se hi hu'.
Abhishek Kumar

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 had a lot of highs and lows.

As a wild card contender, Ayesha Khan exposed Munawar Faruqui as soon as she stepped inside the Bigg Boss house. She revealed much too many personal details about Munawar, shocking both the crowd and the renowned comedian. Salman Khan even retaliated against Ayesha for singling out Munawar. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan faints, is rushed out of the house due to medical emergency; is she evicted?

Abhishek used to cry in the house since he used to argue with every competitor, but notably with his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. We also witnessed his brief romantic relationship with KhanZaadi, which ended abruptly.

In the show Abhishek and Ayesha really got along and if one remembers she was one of the few ones who has supported the decision of bringing back Abhishek in the house and they really got along well. As per sources and media reports, Abhishek and Ayesha have signed a project together, not much is known about the project but the fans are excited to watch them together on screen.

Recently, Abhishek even shared a picture with Ayesha together.

Well, now Abhishek has shared a new reel with Ayesha and it seems that they have bonded extremely well together! He shared a reel which is titled ‘Isssmaarrrtt toh mai bachpan se hi hu’ and looks like they have become very good friends.

Take a look:

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan is back in the house, doctor advices complete rest

Ayesha Khan Abhishek Kumar TellyChakkar Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 17 Endemol Colors Salman Khan Reality show
