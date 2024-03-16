Bigg Boss 17 contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s latest reel proves that they are SKILLED ARTISTS

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.

She rose to fame with her performance as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin. After being a part of the show for a long time she decided to quit the show and the news came as a shock to the audience. The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she faced her fears and aced all stunts.

She was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show and was among the top three finalists of the show. Post that, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with her husband Neil Bhatt.

She played the game well and the audience did love her on the show. But unfortunately last week, she was eliminated, not on the basis of votes but one of the contestants voted her out.

Recently, the actress took to social media and requested her fans not to send gifts to them and not to spend the money on all this and that their love and support is enough for them. Well, Aishwaya is quite active on social media and keeps putting up fun reels with Neil.

She has not put up a new reel and we must say that her expressions are bang on!

It is a hilarious reel and we are sure it will tickle your funny bone.

