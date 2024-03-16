Bigg Boss 17 contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s latest reel proves that they are SKILLED ARTISTS

Aishwarya is quite active on social media and keeps putting up fun reels with Neil. She has not put up a new reel and we must say that her expressions are bang on! It is a hilarious reel and we are sure it will tickle your funny bone
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 14:25
Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.

She rose to fame with her performance as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin. After being a part of the show for a long time she decided to quit the show and the news came as a shock to the audience. The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.  

(Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, and Neil Bhatt grace co-star Siddharth Bodke's wedding

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she faced her fears and aced all stunts.

She was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show and was among the top three finalists of the show. Post that, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with her husband Neil Bhatt.

She played the game well and the audience did love her on the show. But unfortunately last week, she was eliminated, not on the basis of votes but one of the contestants voted her out.

Recently, the actress took to social media and requested her fans not to send gifts to them and not to spend the money on all this and that their love and support is enough for them. Well, Aishwaya is quite active on social media and keeps putting up fun reels with Neil.

She has not put up a new reel and we must say that her expressions are bang on!

It is a hilarious reel and we are sure it will tickle your funny bone. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have a tiff with each other, the actress tells Neil “You betrayed me, you don’t deserve me”

Check out the picture below:

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information. 
 

Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Star Plus Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season17 Reality show Colors JioCinema TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 14:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak SPOILER: Arshi attempts to suicide, Anirudh hides her death note
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vanshaj SPOILER: Esha returns home drunk during the Maha Shivratri pooja
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil
MUMBAI: Alex Garland's latest endeavor seeks to engage audiences worldwide in 2024, a year marked by significant...
Manan Bhardwaj: The New Music Star on the Rise
MUMBAI: Talk about hitting all the right notes! Singer- Composer Manan Bhardwaj is making waves in the music industry,...
Rockstar DSP shares interesting insights on Indian music reaching global heights
MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP is one of the most renowned music composer we have in India. He rose to fame...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Bapodra loses the election
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Recent Stories
Alex Garland
Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Dabangii
Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi completes 100 episodes!
Devtosh Mukherjee
Casting Director Devtosh Mukherjee talks about his journey in the TV industry - EXCLUSIVE
Tia Kar
Tia Kar’s cryptic post: ‘It has nothing to do with my ex-husband Karan Sharma’
Rupali Ganguly
Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly receives APPLAUSE for her WHISTLE BLOWING performance
Aly
Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni performs Umrah at Makkah; check out pictures from his holy visit
Vinit Kakar
Tirupathi Balaji Kathasar: Vinit Kakar bags the Vishal Karwal starrer on Atrangii TV – EXCLUSIVE