Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have a tiff with each other the actress tells Neil “You betrayed me and I think you are too good for me and I don’t deserve me”

Aishwarya and Neil are currently making headlines for their participation in the Bigg Boss house and for the constant fights with each other. The actress feels that she doesn’t deserve Neil as her husband and she feels that he will betray her.
BIGG BOSS SEAOSN 17

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are two confirmed contestants of the game and they are playing the game well and are being noticed by Bigg Boss and the audience.

They have been making headlines for their constant fight in the house especially with the behavior that Aishwarya had.

We have seen in fights how she misbehaves and disrespects Neil and doesn’t talk to him well which hasn’t gone down well with the audience and Salman Khan for which he has called her out during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” and he also told that the relationship will end in a disaster.

Post that we did see Aishwarya blaming Neil and telling that this is the reason why she has been seen as a villain  as he does snap at her in the house but she is being someone different and she is herself only and that is not right and she needs to change.

Neil tells her that he doesn’t want her to change as he loves her the way she is and it's fine whatever anyone says he will stand by her and will support her.

Now in the upcoming episode, Aishwarya would be seen telling Neil will betray her and that he is not good enough for her and that she doesn’t deserve him.

He tells her that he loves her the most and no matter what he wouldn’t leave her side.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Neil and Aishwarya would sort their differences and will things become fine between the two.

Who do you support in the fight between Neil and Aishwarya?

Let us know in the comments below.

