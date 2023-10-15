Bigg Boss 17! Exclusive! Manara Chopra talks about why she said yes to the show, says “It gets you a worldwide audience; now that the times are changing, the more that people follow you, the better opportunities that you get”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.

Actress Manara Chopra is a very well-known name, in the Telegu and Tamil Film industry, having made her Hindi Film Debut with the movie Zid, she impressed audiences right away.

It is also very well known that she is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, now stepping into the famous house to form a connection with the audience.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about why she decided to go inside the house at all and meet Salman Khan.

Just before she stepped in when asked what was going on in her mind, she said, “Well, Right now I am very exhausted but I am looking forward to getting all set for the launch, meeting Salman Sir, getting inside the house, and meeting the housemates, so it’s going to be interesting, that’s what I am feeling right now”.

When asked about what made her say yes to the show and what she hopes to achieve from it she said, “I have one Telegu film which is releasing right when I am going in the house and I also have an OTT series with Alt, which is going to be releasing while I am in the house. What made me think to go inside the Bigg Boss house, is that it gets you a worldwide audience, and now that the times are changing, the more that people follow you, the better opportunities that you get, so that’s what I thought about. I am already working, and making time was important but if 3 months can get you that much visibility and attention from the audience then why not take a chance? And I am somebody who cares about how many people love me, and I want to know how many people love me and Bigg Boss is the perfect platform to know that about you”.

This season has begun with a lot of glitz and glamour and fans of the show are elated to have it back on the screens.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Let’s see what this season brings.

