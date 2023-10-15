Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Neil Bhatt opens up about doing the show with their wife- Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, says “Some might also think that it may be an advantage to go solo because they don't have anyone else's responsibility”

Neil Bhatt has always been the leading star of many hit shows, his talents are boundless and turns out that Neil is setting out for yet another major adventure.
Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The love story of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma is dreamy and Bollywood in all its essence. The couple had just started work on their show, where they met and fell in love!

Bigg Boss 17 has begun with a bang and while the show’s new concept is fascinating and Neil and Aishwarya have participated in the show as couple. 

Before Neil entered the house, TellyChakkar spoke to the actor to talk about what to expect from the journey, going in the show with Aishwarya and more.

What made you say yes to the show, you know after doing just another very successful finction show?

There wasn’t a particular reason to say yes to the show, we know that during Khatron Ke Khiladi, Aishwarya was offered the show, and after I finished Ghum, and she finished Khatron, we went travelling, after we returned, they reached out to me and then so on, so forth, and we had a discussion, and we just decided as a couple that if they have approached us both, then let’s just try this, it will be fun. 

The opportunity to be working with Salman Sir, and getting his guidance every week is also quite the exciting thing, what are your thoughts on that? 

OfCourse, he is a personality that we have seen over the years. I've seen him growing up, I have learned so much from him, to be in front of an audience and how to be yourself, and express your heart and mind and let people know you, I mean he is an institution in that sense. I have never been in his presence, this would such a different experience for both of us for that matter, and you may see me not being able to speak a lot in front of him because I am just going to be Awestruck and looking at him, and just how does one be like him.  

Bigg Boss is the kind of show that tests you as a person, and some might think that it is an advantage for you both to be going in as a couple, what do you have to say to that? 

Well, some you said some might think so, some might also think that it may be an advantage to go solo because that the solo person does not have anyone else's responsibility. So, I don’t know, I mean it depends on your perception of things, I am genuinely going with a bank mind, because every year the concept changes and it’s a different way to approach the show and I feel, I don’t want to burden myself with so many thoughts, even though there are thoughts, that keep coming , and I feel those thoughts are redundant because they don’t make sense, because again we don’t know what it’s going to be like.  

Bigg Boss 17 began with a bang on 15th October, with the superstar Salman Khan returning as host. Fans of the couple are very intrigued to see how they will perform on the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

