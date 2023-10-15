Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan starts the season with a bang; Manara Chopra is the first contestant to enter Dil Wala Ghar, and gets special power!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17: Must Read! Check out the five changes that one will get to see in the Bigg Boss house

Salman Khan began the season with a blockbuster performance with a medley of their performance.

Manara Chopra is the first contestant to enter the show, she gave quite a sizzling performance. Salman Khan also addressed the viral kiss incident of Manara that went viral. Bigg Boss also called her a bit confused but Salman addressed the funny demands.

Salman and Manara also performed on her sister Priyanka’s song Laal Dupaata with her.

She also eats golgappas with Salman on the show, she also revealed that she is quite moody, and Salman advised her to be real.

We also revealed that the house is divided into 3 houses this team, Dil, Dimag, and Dam, and all the houses will have special qualities, with connections, strategies, and strength.

Bigg Boss also gets a special power, she got to choose the first house, and she chose the Dil wala Ghar, and then she gets the special responsibility to explain the rules of the house to every other contestant.

Manara’s antics were funny, it will be interesting to see how she performs on the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Manasvi Mamgai opts out at the last moment; Aryan Khan drug case lawyer Sana Raees Khan replaces her overnight