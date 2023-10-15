Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Udaariyaan’s Abhishek Kumar on entering the house, and reuniting with Isha Malviya, says, “We had a very strong bond during Udaariyaan’s time, but then..”! Read for more!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows of Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Actor Abhishek Kumar is all set to enter the famous house, to start his own new journey. Abhishek rose to fame with his portrayal in the show Udaariyaan, and then later in Balaji Telefilm’s Bekaboo.

Before he stepped in the house, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his upcoming journey, and more.

You are going to be a part of one of the biggest reality shows on India, how excited or nervous are you?

I am very very excited and very nervous, as well, and it feels like I am going to fight the election, because everyone has been giving me some sort of advice, which is a good thing, that people are explaining things to me, and the agency that is managing me, they have prepped so extended, so I am feeling like oh God, am I going to Bigg Boss, or fighting an election, they have prepped like that. So I am very excited, and yeah, I am going to do my best.

You’ve worked with 3 of the past season’s contestants, what advice did you get from Priyanka, Shalin, and Ankit?

Everyone has actually given me advice, Priyanka, whom I call Tejo Ji, I keep meeting very frequently, so she has told me to just be myself and she says that I am the best the way I am because I speak out and I raise my voice, I do everything, I flirt, I laugh, I can gell well with people, and I am like that, that’s my personality, and if something is wrong then I fight also, so people vary of me like that. Also, being Punjabi my inner she comes out sometimes, Shalin Bhai, gave me advice that don’t take any advice from Ankit Bhai, and even Ankit Bhai told me not to take any advice from him, so Shalin Bhai has also given me great advice, and to actually be focused for the first 4-5 weeks, and that I would play well like him, so I told him that I will play different and he has played a different game. Everyone has given me advice, and everyone is very happy and now I am finding out that people actually do love me, I didn’t know that, everyone called, met me, and Shalin Bhai, came to meet me, which he rarely goes out, and Ankit Bhai, I went to meet him, and I keep him on a different pedestal. Even the Bigg Boss team told me, don’t think of Ankit as your Guru when it comes to Bigg Boss, later I will. And he is like that, so I love him.

Your former costar Isha is also going, what is the equation like with you too?

Isha and I are friends, we are good friends, since the time of Udaariyaan, We have not spoken for a long time now, but I had called her a few days ago, and I asked her if she was going in, and she said, as if you don’t know. So, I asked her if she was going to fight me or support me, and she said that she’d find out in a couple days of what I want from her, and I said that why will i fight her,so she said, then we will support each other, and I just told her that I can’t fight her, so we are friends and we had a very strong bond during Udaariyaan’s time, but then I came to Bombay and she was in Chandigarh, and we don’t know about these rumors of dating because I know our reels and vlogs used to look romantic, and that is like friends only.

It will be interesting to see what Abhishek’s game is going to be like.

Fans are very excited to see what this season will bring.

