Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Did Aoora hit Ayesha Khan? Actress takes a stand against K-pop artist

Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show. We also saw the entry of two wild card contestants Aoora and Ayesha Khan and the two are slowly gaining popularity.

Recently we saw, Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, as well as Anurag getting eliminated from the show. But before that a lot of drama unfolded when the captains and ex-captains, Isha, Munawar and Aoora had to nominate three people and they nominated Abhishek, Anurag and Ayesha. Abhishek then told Ayesha in the room that he was upset with Aoora for nominating him despite doing all his duties. 

Ayesha then tells Abhishek that he should do all the duties or else he can get nominated again. Aoora then walks in and hears them talking. He then walks angrily toward Ayesha and pulls her blanket off her face and throws it back on her, leaving the latter shocked. 

Everyone then told Aoora that Ayesha did nothing wrong and was only telling Abhishek to do his duties to avoid getting nominated. Aoora then said sorry to her as he misunderstood her.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife

