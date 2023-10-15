Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Navid Sole enter the house, and Salman has fun with the three!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.

We previously gave you the update, Salman Khan began the season with a blockbuster performance with a medley of their performance.

Manara Chopra is the first contestant to enter the show, she gave quite a sizzling performance.

Munawar Faruqui was the second contestant. TV’s power couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt were the third and fourth contestants.

Salman had a lot of fun with the two on stage and joked about their marriage, and had so many jokes with the two.

When Bigg Boss gave the description of the two, he called Aishwarya very entertaining and Neil was the exact opposite of it.

Salman also said, that he really likes the kind of contestant that Neil is but they never win the show.

Navid Sole is the 5th one to enter, he is half British, and half-Italian contestant, he is a social media entertainer and Salman called him a big version of Abdu.

Navid, Aishwarya, and Neil also had quite a fun game on the show. Navid also chose Neil to be more compatible with him.

We also revealed that the house is divided into 3 houses this team, Dil, Dimag, and Dam, and all the houses will have special qualities, with connections, strategies, and strength.

