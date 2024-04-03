Bigg Boss 17’s KhaanZaadi apologises to Salman Khan for her behaviour says "I should have taken his advice he had told me to concentrate on the game"

MUMBAI: KhaanZaadi rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she was one of the most entertaining and loved contestants of the show and her friendship with Abhishek was grabbing headlines a while back.

She used to have fights with almost all the contestants on the show and even had an argument with Salman Khan when he spoke about her mental health issue.

The actress was outspoken and always fought for the right and kept a point in front in the game and used to be quite loud about it.

But then she was eliminated from the show owing to fewer votes.

Now in a recent interview KhanZaadi revealed how wrong she was to listen to Salman Khan's advice and be stubborn.

The actress said "Salman tried to convince me many a times, he told me to concentrate on the game but I ignored his words and created a lot ruckus and instead to go home , I admit my mistake and seek forgiveness for the same"

Well, it seems like KhanZaadi could have gone a long way if she had taken the advice of Salman Khan as she came across like a strong contestant.

These days the singer is doing a few concerts but she is also looking out to do work as an actress and there have been reports doing the rounds that she has been seeking work from Salman Khan.

KhanZaadi has become a well - known name in the entertainment business and she has a good fan following.

