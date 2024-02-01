Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Abhishek Kumar’s close friend Muskaan reveals why he will never nominate Isha Malviya

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 18:32
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show. We also saw the entry of two wild card contestants Aoora and Ayesha Khan and the two are slowly gaining popularity.

Muskaan said that Isha has been quite biased toward Samarth and has totally used Abhishek to her benefit. She also said that after being so rude toward her, Abhishek still has a soft corner for her and won’t nominate her, but now it is high time he should nominate her especially after how she behaved with him as a captain. 

Muskaan also spilled the beans on rumors that Abhishek made his mother cry. She said that Abhishek and his parents are a close knit and loving family. The only reason his mother cried was because she was hurt to see him disturbed after his breakup with Isha and his constant breaking down all other stories are baseless. 

Naved had said that Abhishek is a bisexual but Muskaan cleared the air saying that the latter is straight and not bisexual. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

