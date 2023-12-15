Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Anurag Dobhal reveals that he was diagnosed with brain tumor at the age of 6, “I used to get fits”

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is among the top five shows when it comes to TRP ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that the contestants are given in the show. Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 rider is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and initially he wasn’t playing the game but then slowly he has been coming into the picture.

Also Read-Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma's ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?

Anurag stated that he came from a middle class family and began taking tuitions to buy a KTM bike to be part of a ‘cool gang’. That was the first step to achieving his dream. He said, “I somehow saved Rs 1 lakh by the end of the year and told my father that I need to buy that bike because I am trying to make a career through YouTube. He trusted me and gave me the money.”

Anurag then made shocking revelations about his health as a child. He said, “My family condition was not that great while growing up. I was 6 when I was diagnosed with a tumour and till I turned 14 I suffered on total medication. After suffering from brain tumour I was totally off for the next three years. I used to get fits, I was very weak and I used to have blackouts.”

Anurag is a popular name in the world of Moto vlogging where he takes viewers on exciting adventures. Currently seen in the Bigg Boss 17 house, he is good friends with Khanzaadi, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar.

Credit-Pinkvilla