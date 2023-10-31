Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?

There is a lot of drama and fights that are taking place in the Bigg Boss house and now as we had revealed who was Aishwarya’s ex and how they broke up and how the actress moved on etc. As per sources, Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya might be entering the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 15:42
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Season 17 is delivering a lot of drama and the contestants are giving a lot of content.

Aishwarya Sharma is doing well in the show and now slowly she is coming into the game and yesterday we did see her bad fight with Vicky and how she made him hear about it.

Aishwarya seems to be a strong player but she still needs to bounce back in the game.

TellyChakkar a few days back broke the news Aishwarya’s ex coming out and speaking about their relationship and saying about how things went bad in between them and how he was left devastated and depressed post the break up.

He also said that Aishwarya suddenly went away though he helped her in her acting career and used to take her to Mumbai to shoot for auditions.

Rahul Pandya revealed that he and Aishwarya were in the same college pursuing different courses here in Ujjain. It was during an inter college competition when they met and started knowing each other. 

(ALSO READ : Breaking News! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aishwarya Sharma’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya makes SHOCKING REVELATIONS about their 7 year long relationship; says ‘Felt BETRAYED and SUICIDAL when she left me for Neil Bhatt’)

They dated from the year 2011 to 2017 and it was a very beautiful relationship. But then her father came to know about it. But, it didn’t affect them. His father then sent her to Pune so that they could live separately.

As per sources, Aishwarya’s ex Rahul Pandya will be participating in the show. 

This could be a possibility because we have seen how Isha’s ex and present are there in the house and if Rahul’s entry happens in the show, it would be a big twist. 

Well, just yesterday we did see how Neil was taking care of Aishwarya and making her understand to not get angry on everything and to stay calm.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : OMG! Why did Aishwarya Sharma quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Read on to know more

