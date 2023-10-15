Bigg Boss 17: Social Media Star Anurag Dhobal aka UK 07 Rider is the Sixth Contestant to enter, makes a vlog with Salman on stage!

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television, which has successfully been running on screens for 16 seasons and two OTT seasons.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 22:03
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy season hosted by the superstar Salman Khan back on the screens.

We previously gave you the update, Salman Khan began the season with a blockbuster performance with a medley of their performance.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan starts the season with a bang; Manara Chopra is the first contestant to enter Dil Wala Ghar, and gets special power!

Anurag Dhobhal, aka Babu Bhai aka UK 07 who is a mega social media star is the next to enter the house. 

He is someone who has 12 million followers, and he is a famous vlogger. He also made a vlog for his fandom with Salman Khan. 

Manara Chopra is the first contestant to enter the show, she gave quite a sizzling performance. 

Munawar Faruqui was the second contestant. TV’s power couple, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, and social media star Navid Sole were the next.

We also revealed that the house is divided into 3 houses this team, Dil, Dimag, and Dam, and all the houses will have special qualities, with connections, strategies, and strength. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

