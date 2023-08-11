Bigg Boss 17: What! Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals how Bigg Boss' advice for Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma went wrong, read to know more

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is trending all over India, mainly because of the fights and controversies that are taking place on the show. Many celebrities have been putting forward their views and opinions on the way the contestants have been playing the game in the Salman Khan show.

Also read - Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! This Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant advices Neil Bhatt to divorce Aishwarya Sharma

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya had been confirmed for the show this season.

Now recently, Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya expresses his views on the game the Bigg Boss 17 contestants are playing and he has some really strong points to put forward.

Rahul Vaidya talks about how Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were brought to the show with certain intentions, but their efforts are going in vain because things are going in complete opposite way.

Instead of playing the game against others, they end up fighting with each other. Their image in the show is getting hampered, which was not supposed to be the case.

What do you think about Rahul Vaidya's thoughts on Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma? Do let us know in the comments below.

