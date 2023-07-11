Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! This Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant advices Neil Bhatt to divorce Aishwarya Sharma

Neil and Aishwarya are seen at loggerheads with Vicky Jain and Ankit Lokhande. While Neil has been trying to keep it calm and play the game smartly in coordination with Aishwarya, the latter is seen going all out and even mocking Neil.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 23:25
Neil

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and fell head over heels in love with each other. The two got married soon and have now appeared on Bigg Boss 17 where currently, they are battling it out to win the coveted trophy.

Also read -Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma once again loses her cool on Abishek Kumar says “You’re the person who used to sleep on the cot”

Currently on the show, Neil and Aishwarya are seen at loggerheads with Vicky Jain and Ankit Lokhande. While Neil has been trying to keep it calm and play the game smartly in coordination with Aishwarya, the latter is seen going all out and even mocking Neil.

There are many instances that the fans have come across, where they feel that Aishwarya's behaviour with Neil is not right; like the time she asked him to 'shut up' and 'get lost' when he was trying to pacify her while giving the ration back. Also, when Vicky Jain and Aishwarya were having a heated argument, Neil tried to calm her down. But, she sternly told Neil not to tell her what to do. 

Netizens have been passing a lot of negative comments on Aishwarya and have been lauding Neil for putting up a calm front.

Aishwarya is seen picking up fights with Vicky Jain who is opinionated on each and every thing and wants to own discussions while Neil is trying to put his point across subtly. There are also people who are of the opinion that Neil Bhatt should be given an award for the way he is handling Aishwarya in the house.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sonia Bansal talks about how she got the offer for the show and reveals if she regrets doing it

Now, Erika Packard, a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has requested Neil Bhatt to divorce Aishwarya Sharma, while watching the way she has been behaving with him. Take a look -

Well, the fact cannot be ignored that most of the audience do not like Aishwarya Sharma's behaviour with her husband Neil Bhatt as they believe that he deserves a better treatment.

What do you think about the fights between Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 
 

Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma bigg boss 17 Erika Packard Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Television Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 23:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! This Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant advices Neil Bhatt to divorce Aishwarya Sharma
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and fell head over...
Exclusive! Aarya 3 actor Vishwajeet Pradhan has some unknown facts of Sushmita Sen for the fans, check it out
MUMBAI: The teaser of Aarya 3 was recently unveiled and it left fans mesmerized and more excited for the upcoming...
What! "Main har shot se pehle Katrina ko call karta tha" Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in acting, the actor is the current talk of...
Wow! #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow trends all over the twitter as the fans expresses their excitement for movie Tiger 3
MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screens soon, the movie that has Superstar Salaman Khan in the lead has been...
OTT Updates! Release updates of Adi, What If…?, Crushed season 3 and more, check it out
MUMBAI: With a lot going on in the world of entertainment, here’s a space to keep up all you need to know about what’s...
What! Dilip Kumar's father initially opposed his acting, Slapped him so hard that he fell on the floor after discovering his film poster
MUMBAI: The late actor Dilip Kumar real name was Muhammad Yusuf Khan, was a famous figure in the Indian cinema business...
Recent Stories
Vicky
What! "Main har shot se pehle Katrina ko call karta tha" Vicky Kaushal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manisha
OMG! Faizan Ansari files an FIR against Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani regarding Elvish Yadav's snake venom case
Pyarelal
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Veteran music director Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma and his wife Sunila Sharma to grace the show
Shoaib
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals he wants to win the trophy for wife Dipika Kakkar says “She has participated in the show and now I want to win it for her”
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! The ration task to take place as TV actors Vs YouTubers and whoever wins would get the ration for this week
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s best friend Lovekesh Kataria to enter as a wild card contestant?
Zee Kutumb
Get ready for an unforgettable celebration as your favourite stars bring a heartwarming romance to the stage at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’