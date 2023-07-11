Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! This Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant advices Neil Bhatt to divorce Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and fell head over heels in love with each other. The two got married soon and have now appeared on Bigg Boss 17 where currently, they are battling it out to win the coveted trophy.

Currently on the show, Neil and Aishwarya are seen at loggerheads with Vicky Jain and Ankit Lokhande. While Neil has been trying to keep it calm and play the game smartly in coordination with Aishwarya, the latter is seen going all out and even mocking Neil.

There are many instances that the fans have come across, where they feel that Aishwarya's behaviour with Neil is not right; like the time she asked him to 'shut up' and 'get lost' when he was trying to pacify her while giving the ration back. Also, when Vicky Jain and Aishwarya were having a heated argument, Neil tried to calm her down. But, she sternly told Neil not to tell her what to do.

Netizens have been passing a lot of negative comments on Aishwarya and have been lauding Neil for putting up a calm front.

Aishwarya is seen picking up fights with Vicky Jain who is opinionated on each and every thing and wants to own discussions while Neil is trying to put his point across subtly. There are also people who are of the opinion that Neil Bhatt should be given an award for the way he is handling Aishwarya in the house.

Now, Erika Packard, a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has requested Neil Bhatt to divorce Aishwarya Sharma, while watching the way she has been behaving with him. Take a look -

Well, the fact cannot be ignored that most of the audience do not like Aishwarya Sharma's behaviour with her husband Neil Bhatt as they believe that he deserves a better treatment.

