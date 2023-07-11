Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma once again loses her cool on Abishek Kumar says “You’re the person who used to sleep on the cot”

MUMBAI : In the Bigg Boss these two days Neil and Aishwarya are grabbing the headlines inside and outside the house for nasty fights that are taking place in the show.

We have seen how Aishwarya has been lashing out at Neil on the show and treating him so badly, which is not going down well with the contestants and the audiences.

They feel that Aishwarya doesn’t know how to talk to Neil and she is taking advantage of him being so nice and a calm person, the fans have termed Neil as one of the best husband anyone could have as well he handles his wife.

We have also seen especially in the last two weeks the fights between the two have increased to another level and the way she talks to him is not right.

Aishwarya seems to be having fights with each and every person and she loses her cool and we see how when Neil tries to calm her down she pounces at him too.

Now in the upcoming episode, once again she will have a fight with Abishek Kumar as he wouldn’t be doing his duties and then suddenly she would pounce on him and say some personal comments on him like he is a person who sleeps on a cot and is come here which triggers him and he also lashes out at her.

Well, it seems like the fight was real and the contestants had to later control Abhishek and Aishwarya.

The tiff between the two is going to go a long way and not die down anytime soon.

Who do you support in this fight Abhishek or Aishwarya?

Let us know in the comments below.

