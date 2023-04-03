Bigg Boss famed Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye 10? Read on to know more…

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.
MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills. The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan. 

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. The makers are now preparing for the 10th season and as per speculations Yuvika and Prince will be seen as the new hosts of the show. 

This will be music to Prince and Yuvika’s fans. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited. Reportedly the production had previously approached Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah but the deal couldn’t be done and thus now they have zeroed in on Prince and Yuvika. 

A source close to the development said, “Salman Khan wanted a popular jodi to take up the position of host. They had earlier also approached Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah but the deal couldn't settle among them, that's when they decided to finalise Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula as the host.” The show is produced by Salman Khan and reportedly celebs like Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pratik Sehajpal, and Mohsin Khan will be a part of the show. 

According to certain reports, Nach Baliye 10 will premier in mid-October and will be judged by Terence Lewis, Karisma Kapoor, and Vaibhavi Merchant. 

