Bigg Boss Marathi fame Vinit Bhonde to enter Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on a forefront reporting exclusively about Sony SAB’s popular cop drama Maddam Sir.

We recently reported about actors namely Diksha Tiwari and Vevaan Rajput entering the show (Read here: Exclusive: Diksha Tiwari and Vevaan Rajput roped in for Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir )

Now, we hear that actor Vinit Bhonde, who is known for his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi, will soon enter the show. He will be seen making a guest appearance in the coming episodes.

We could not get through him for a comment.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.

