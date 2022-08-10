Bigg Boss OTT: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan almost confirmed for the new season?

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT will begin soon and many names are coming up as participants this season. Fahmaan Khan is the latest name to join the list.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 14:18
confirmed for the new season

MUMBAI : Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not receive the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans are loving him as Ravi and have given him a thumbs up.

The show will be going off air anytime soon and the actor has been offered many show post the show going off air.

As per sources, the actor has been offered Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

ALSO READ :Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she and Fahmaan Khan are in love; read to know more

The fans want to watch the actor on the show ever since his appearance on Bigg Boss 16, where he has come to support Sumbul and to promote his upcoming serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan: Dharam Patni.

Well, the actor, in a few interviews had confirmed that he has been offered the reality show and that he hasn't decided to be a part of the show yet. But, fans believe that he is almost confirmed for the show.

Would you like to watch Fahmaan in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his relationship status; also reveals “ I told my mother that she should witness my reel weddings because I don’t know if I can get married…” Read for More!

 

 

Fahmaan Khan Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Colors Voot Reality show Imlie Sumbul Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Rohit Shetty
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
2

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 14:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
MUMBAI: Actress Aahana Kumra, who is known for films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Inside Edge' and 'Rangbaaz',...
Controversy! Paras Kalnawat’s shocking response adds fuel to the spat between him and former Anupama co-stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Bhanushali’s comment! Read For more!
MUMBAI: Paras is one of the most prominent actors in the TV world and is a rising star on his own terms. He has been...
WHAT! These actors were spotted ignoring other actors at public events
MUMBAI :When two actors come together for public events they meet and greet each other, and even happily pose for the...
Ektaa Kapoor is 'extremely proud' as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' clocks up 1k episodes
MUMBAI: The television show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', which has a gripping story and plot at its core, has reached the...
Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson's passing: 'Working with him was pure joy'
MUMBAI: Irish actor Ray Stevenson may have played the evil British Raj governor of Delhi in 'RRR', but he was a much-...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Teaser featuring Salman Khan and Raftaar to be out on this date
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Aahana Kumra
Aahana Kumra loses her cool when fan touched her during photocall
Latest Video
Related Stories
Paras
Controversy! Paras Kalnawat’s shocking response adds fuel to the spat between him and former Anupama co-stars Ashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Bhanushali’s comment! Read For more!
Sheezan Khan
AWESOME! Sheezan Khan finally opens up on leaving Alibaba; says, “I never played Ali, I am Ali”
Shilpa Shetty
India’s Got Talent Season 10 : Exclusive! Kiran Kher and Shilpa Shetty to reprise their seats as judges of the show
Khatron Ke Khiladi
COLORS announces the 13th edition of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, unlocking a whole new level of danger
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! The bedi family, Pooja, Kabir and Alaya to grace the upcoming episode
ASIM
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst break up rumours Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana collaborate for a project together