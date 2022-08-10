Bigg Boss OTT: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan almost confirmed for the new season?

MUMBAI : Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not receive the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans are loving him as Ravi and have given him a thumbs up.

The show will be going off air anytime soon and the actor has been offered many show post the show going off air.

As per sources, the actor has been offered Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

The fans want to watch the actor on the show ever since his appearance on Bigg Boss 16, where he has come to support Sumbul and to promote his upcoming serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan: Dharam Patni.

Well, the actor, in a few interviews had confirmed that he has been offered the reality show and that he hasn't decided to be a part of the show yet. But, fans believe that he is almost confirmed for the show.

Would you like to watch Fahmaan in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

