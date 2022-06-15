Bigg Boss OTT: MTV Splitsvilla winner Jay Dudhane to be part of the show?

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be beginning soon and the makers have already started to contact celebrities for the same. The latest name to join the list MTV Splitsvilla winner Jay Dudhane 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 17:40
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful show on television and the contestants of the show became Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on the digital platform Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show. From OTT, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game over there also and became the finalist of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 is over and now the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two and they have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry.

Last year the concept of the show was to stay connected where the contestants were paired with each other and they had to play the game and during elimination, the pairs had to get eliminated from the show. This year what would be the concept of the show is still unknown.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be soon streaming on Voot and the makers of the show have begun to reach out to celebrities for the show and the pre-production of the show has already begun.

ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! 

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, MTV Splitsvilla winner Jay Dudhane and Marathi Bigg Boss Season 3 finalist has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actor and if things work out then he would come on board.

Well, he would be an interesting contestant to watch out for on the show. Since we have seen the actor in Bigg Boss Marathi and he played the game well and we do know that he would be a good candidate for the show.

Season one of the show was a huge success and had gained a good viewership and it will be exciting to see how season 2 does.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Pathetic! Sanaya Irani REVEALS she got a lot of mean comments about her appearance; says 'People looked at me and said white cockroach or lizard')

MTV Splitsvilla Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss Jay Dudhane
