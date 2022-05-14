Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar to be part of the show?

MUMBAI : Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with the new concept of Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed on the digital platform Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. The audience loved her game. From OTT, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game.

Bigg Boss 15 has ended, and now, the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT 2, and they have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry.

Last year, the concept of the show was to stay connected, where the contestants were paired with each other. Pairs had to get eliminated from the show. This year, the concept of the show is still unknown.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be soon streaming on Voot, and the pre-production of the show has already begun.

As per sources, Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar has been approached for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea!

Last year also, Kevin’s name had come up but he had clarified saying that he couldn’t have done the show then as he wasn’t prepared for it.

There is no doubt that Kevin is the perfect choice for the game.

Many times, Kevin expressed his desire to be on the show as he feels that Bigg Boss is the ultimate reality show on television and the fame and success one gets from the show is untouchable.

And if there is any truth to this rumour, then he would be an interesting player. His conversations with host Salman or Karan Johar would be fun to watch.

Do you want to see Kevin in Bigg Boss OTT?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Pathetic! Sanaya Irani REVEALS she got a lot of mean comments about her appearance; says 'People looked at me and said white cockroach or lizard'