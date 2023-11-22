Bigg Boss Season 17 : Breaking! Social activist and page 3 socialite Orhan Awatramani to enter the house as a wild card contestant

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top five shows.

As we had reported earlier, Bigg Boss will be bringing a big twist in the house where 4 contestants would be eliminated and five wild card contestants would be introduced in the show.

This would happen owing to a few contestants who are not at all contributing to the show. Bigg Boss would evict them and would introduce new wild card entries to spice up the show.

In the Bigg Boss house Vicky, Ankita, Isha, Abhishek, Munawar, KhanZaadi and Mannara are the few contestants who are playing the game and are seen in the show.

But contestants like Neil, Rinku, Jigna, Arun, Sunny, Sana and Anurag still need to buckle up their game in order to continue their game in Bigg Boss.

As per sources, Social activist Orhan Awatramani aka Orry will be entering the house as a wild card contestant.

Whether he would be a guest contestant or long – term contestant for that one would have to watch the episodes.

Orry is a social activist and also a page 3 socialite he is seen in every high profile parties and events.

He is close friends with almost every star kid in the film industry but extremely close to Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor etc.

One can take photos with every celebrity from B – town. He has been part of Ambani parties to Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash etc.

He is known to be papped wherever he goes and he has become the pap's favourite.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Orry spice up the show and what twists and turns would come.

