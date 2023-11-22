Bigg Boss Season 17 : Breaking! Social activist and page 3 socialite Orhan Awatramani to enter the house as a wild card contestant

Bigg Boss is gearing up for a twist in the show where four contestants would be eliminated from the show and five wild card entries would enter the show. As per sources, Social activist and page 3 socialite Orhan Awatramani will be entering the show as a contestant.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 18:00
Orhan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top five shows.

As we had reported earlier, Bigg Boss will be bringing a big twist in the house where 4 contestants would be eliminated and five wild card contestants would be introduced in the show.

This would happen owing to a few contestants who are not at all contributing to the show. Bigg Boss would evict them and would introduce new wild card entries to spice up the show.

In the Bigg Boss house Vicky, Ankita, Isha, Abhishek, Munawar, KhanZaadi and Mannara are the few contestants who are playing the game and are seen in the show.

But contestants like Neil, Rinku, Jigna, Arun, Sunny, Sana and Anurag still need to buckle up their game in order to continue their game in Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

As per sources, Social activist Orhan Awatramani aka Orry will be entering the house as a wild card contestant.

Whether he would be a guest contestant or long – term contestant for that one would have to watch the episodes.

Orry is a social activist and also a page 3 socialite he is seen in every high profile parties and events.

He is close friends with almost every star kid in the film industry but extremely close to Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor etc.

One can take photos with every celebrity from B – town. He has been part of Ambani parties to Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash etc.

He is known to be papped wherever he goes and he has become the pap's favourite.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Orry spice up the show and what twists and turns would come.

Are you excited to see Orry in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Khichdi 2 navid sole Orhan Awatramani Nysa Devgan Janhvi Kapoor Suhana Khan Ananya Panday Sara Ali Khan Khushi Kapoor
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande is upset because Sana Raees Khan is not letting her sleep with her husband Vicky Jain; read to know more
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful reality shows on television and one of the reasons is the...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ankita, Anurag, Jigna, Sana and Sunny these two contestants are safe and the rest three to be evicted this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful reality shows on television and one of the reasons is the...
Must Read! “Bhai mera toh manna hai houseful jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!!” – SRK on which seat to book
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in...
Whoa! Not Priyanka Chopra but Sobhita Dhulipala to play Roma in Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3?
MUMBAI : Don 3 has been in the news for quite some time. The film has been more in the headlines as Shah Rukh Khan will...
Exclusive! Hiba Nawab talks about her experience shooting for her new show, Jhanak on Star Plus
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Must Read! Kay Kay Menon speaks about his character in The Railway Men and why he took up this role
MUMBAI : Kay Kay Menon is a well known actor whose versatility and talent has won the hearts of many. He has been part...
Recent Stories
Shah
Must Read! “Bhai mera toh manna hai houseful jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!!” – SRK on which seat to book
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande is upset because Sana Raees Khan is not letting her sleep with her husband Vicky Jain; read to know more
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ankita, Anurag, Jigna, Sana and Sunny these two contestants are safe and the rest three to be evicted this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Hiba
Exclusive! Hiba Nawab talks about her experience shooting for her new show, Jhanak on Star Plus
Pankhuri Awasthy Rode
Aww! Pankhuri Awasthy Rode shares an adorable glimpse of her twin baby, check it out
Elvish Yadav
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav teases wildcard entry of a famous Tiktoker and he is not Lovekesh Kataria
Ankita Lokhande
Heartwarming! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande shares heartfelt stories of Sushant Singh Rajput inside the house