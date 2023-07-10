Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have a heated argument as they fail to understand each other

Neil and Aishwarya are the contestants on Bigg Boss Season 17 and until now they haven’t yet begun to play the game which has taken the audiences and fans by surprise. Until now the two have been going on well and there weren't any problems but now they have an argument as they fail to understand each other.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the audiences have given it thumbs up. The show did pretty well in the first week of the show. 

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are the contestants of this season but until now the two haven’t yet started to play the game.

Last week, we did see how Bigg Boss sent them for the date so that they could discuss how to play the game and why they lost.

Bigg Boss also advises them that they should begin the game before it’s too late since their fans would love to see them on the show.

We did see how Neil – Aishwarya decided that they will begin the game and will target Vicky and Ankita but post the date also they haven’t yet begun their game.

During the live feed, Aishwarya and Neil are seen having a huge conflict with each other and an argument takes place between them.

They will have a misunderstanding which will lead to a tiff between the two as they feel somewhere that they can’t understand each other and now they have decided to play the game solo and focus on their game.

Well, there is no doubt that Neil and Aishwarya have to pull up their stockings and start playing the game before it’s too late.

Currently, their involvement in the game is not that much and they are hardly seen in the show.

The fans are expecting to see them play the game well and go a long way in the game.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

