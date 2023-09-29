Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ali Merchant to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Ali Merchant has been approached and the talks are on between the makers and the actor.

This is not the first time he has been offered the show in the previous seasons also been offered the show before but declined it for some or the other reason.

Well, Ali could be apt for the show as we have seen his game in Lock Upp Season 2.

The show is all set to begin from the 15th October 2023 and the fans are super excited for the new season.

This time the concept of the show is Single VS Couples and Salman Khan in the promo has revealed that this time the fans would see the three sides of Bigg Boss like never before.

