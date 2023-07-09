Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Along with Salman Khan ace rapper King to be part of the promo shoot

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season has begun. As per sources, rapper King will be rapping for the title song for the upcoming season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 10:00
Salman Khan

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As we had reported earlier, the promo of the shoot will be out soon and Salman Khan will be shooting for it anytime soon.

Also Read -Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

Along with him ace rapper King will also be joining in where he would rap and give some lyrics to the song just the way Raftaar did for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he has written some lines for the show.

Well, the audience are super excited for the new season and can't wait to see who would be the contestants of the show.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

 
 

 
 


 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Abdu Rozik Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit Kaur Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam MC Stan Mandali Group Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Season 17 Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon ! Mohit Hiranandani Steffi Kingham Prince - Yuvika Karan - Tejasswi Nischay Malhan Shilpa Sethi Rapper King
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode reveal the names of their twin babies on the auspicious day of Janmashtami
MUMBAI:  Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode are one of the most loved and cherished couples of television.Earlier...
Baalveer 3: Interesting! Baalveer gets a task in order to save his life
MUMBAI:  'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Mysterious! Yuvika sees a man hoodie who runs away on seeing her
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Exclusive! “Well one of the biggest mantras is I expect nothing and be prepared for the worst” Sahil Khattar
MUMBAI:  Actor Sahil Khattar has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning their hearts with his beautiful...
Trolled! “Why she is confused with her fashion” netizens trolls actress Bhumi Pednekar for her outfit in the new video
MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in industry, over the...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Scary! Vandana’s PET result get everyone worried
MUMBAI:  ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! “Why she is confused with her fashion” netizens trolls actress Bhumi Pednekar for her outfit in the new video
Latest Video
Related Stories
GAUTAM RODE
Kya Baat Hai! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode reveal the names of their twin babies on the auspicious day of Janmashtami
Ganguly
Maitree’s Ishita Ganguly aces the Tandav dance form for the show in just a few hours
KHATRO KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Abdu Rozik gets special gifts for the contestants' Neil Bhatt complains to Aishwarya Sharma
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee is finalized to play the lead in Dil Diyaan Gallaan post leap
Srijani Banerjee
EXCLUSIVE! Srijani Banerjee BAGS Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Janak
Hitesh Sampat
EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Sampat on bagging Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: I was very happy when I got a call from the production house, it was a dream come true for me