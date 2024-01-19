Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote his upcoming movie “Fighter”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Tomorrow will mark the last “Weekend Ka Vaar '' episode where Salman Khan would come and give an insight about how the contestants have performed in the second last week and whose game has fallen down and whose game hasn’t.

Every week there is a special guest that comes on the show who interacts with the host and contestants of the show.

As per sources, Anil Kapoor will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming movie “Fighter”

Where he would be interacting with the contestants and the host of the show and will be having a fun time on the show and as usual will be seen pulling the host Salman Khan’s leg.

In the past many times Anil Kapoor has graced the show and we have seen the fun segments between them.

Along with this Salman Khan would be seen giving a dose to the contestant as this time a lot has happened in this week between the contestants.

(Also Read :Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri to grace the “Roasting” episode)

As usual we did see how Ankita and Vicky began to have fights in the house and this time to another level where the actress also decided that she will walk away from his life and then he can do whatever he wants.

We also saw how Mannara had huge arguments with Isha and Ankita and the two went on another level to target the actress but for a change we saw how Vicky was seen defending Mannara and telling Isha and Ankita to calm down and the things they are saying are wrong.

Munawar also had a fight with Vicky where he went physical where he was seen holding his neck but there was no action taken place.

Well, Salman Khan is all set to discuss these issues with the contestants and the public.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ - What! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya’s father spills beans on his daughter’s relationship with Samarth Jurel; says ‘Was never informed…’)