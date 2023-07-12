Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Arun Srikanth Mahasetty wins the immunity task uses the power for the week

In the upcoming episode of the show Bigg Boss would introduce the immunity task where Arun would win and if doesn’t evicted this weekend then he would be safe for the coming week.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is getting interesting with each passing week as the fights and drama is going on and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss will introduce a new task where the contestant will have to fight for the immunity task and whoever wins the task can use their immunity power at any time and would get saved from nomination and elimination.

During this task one would see how all the contestants would go all out to win the show and then a huge fight will take place between Isha and Abhishek which turns into a physical fight.

The contestants would also blame Neil for supporting Munawar and would say that he is playing full cheat.

Now at the end of the task Arun Srikanth Mahasetty will win the task and will get immunity in the show.

Bigg Boss would ask him when he would like to use the power to which the YouTuber will say this week which means for next week.

But then the question arises if he would be safe from this elimination then only he can use the immunity pin and if he gets eliminated then he would have to pass on his immunity win to other contestants.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Arun will be eliminated this weekend or would he be able to use his immunity power.

What do you think will be the decision would he get eliminated or saved?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

