Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan refuses to perform with Munawar Faruqui for the finale of the show

MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed Munawar Faruqui to how before entering the house he was in a relationship with her but then he cheated and was two timing in the relationship.

She also went on to say things like how Munawar used her only for physical relationship and he only came into this relationship so that she wouldn’t charge for the music video she had signed with him.

Even during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan had lashed out at Ayesha for targeting Munawar and bringing out all his personal details out and she came on this show only for fame and nothing else and she needed no clarification from Munawar.

Owing to which the actress had fainted in the house as she said she had not come for fame and that she wanted Muanwar’s truth to be out and she kept saying this on the show.

She also told Munawar that what he did with her was wrong and this is not done and she won’t spare him.

As we all know that tomorrow is the finale of the show and finally this season would get the winner of the show and would take the trophy back home.

The makers of the show had planned a dance performance with Munawar and Ayesha to take place during the finale of the show but the actress refused to perform with Muanwar and hence now their performance wouldn’t happen during the finale of the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see when Munawar will meet Ayesha during the finale and how would the two greet each other.

