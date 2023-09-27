Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Singh approached to be part of the show

Bigg Boss Season 17 will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to contact celebrities for the show.As per sources, Ayesha Singh has been approached for the show.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

The show is back with a new season and it will go on air from the 15th of October 2023.

We did see in the promo how Salman Khan said that this time the fans would get to see the three different sides of Bigg Boss and how the game wouldn’t be the same for all the contestants.

As per sources, Ayesha Singh has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation for the same.

Post her exit from  ghkpm she has been in a lot of demand for many projects but the actress is taking her time to say a "Yes" to a project. 

Her name has also popped up from Naagin 7 but the actress declined the news.

Well, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar the actress had said it depends in what she is doing if she would say yes on doing Big Boss.

No doubt that the fans would love to see her in the show as they would get to see a new avtar of her. 

Would you want to see Ayesha in the show? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

