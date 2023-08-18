Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh approached for the upcoming season?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to contact celebrities to be part of the show. As per sources, Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh has been approached.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Bekaboo actress Eisha Singh has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and  the makers of the show.

In the earlier seasons also her name had cropped up, but for some or the other reasons things didn't work out and she couldn't be part of the show.

No doubt that the fans would be excited to see her on the show as a completely different avatar would be seen.

Well, the show is all set to begin from the last week of September and a new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

