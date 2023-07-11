Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s best friend Lovekesh Kataria to enter as a wild card contestant?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and one of the reasons is because of the drama and content that the contestants give.

This week a lot has happened in the Bigg Boss house as we have seen how constant fights are happening between the housemates, especially with Abhishek, Aishwarya, Neil, Ankita, KhanZaadi a lot of drama is happening.

We did see post the nomination task how Ankita had a massive fight with Neil and Aishwarya and the fight escalated to another level where the housemates had to calm them down especially Aishwarya who lost her cool.

We also saw how among the YouTubers there was also a fight where Arun and Sunny had a huge argument with Anurag.

There would also be a crack in Mannara and Munawar’s friendship where she will accuse him of spreading rumors about Anurag and her.

We also saw how wild card contestant Manasvi was eliminated from the show owing to less votes.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?

As per sources, there might be another wild card contestant entry who might spice up the show even more.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s best friend Lovekesh Kataria has been approached to enter the show as a wild card contestant though there is no confirmation on the same.

He is also a close friend of Anurag Dobral and right now Anurag is giving a lot of content to the show right or wrong doesn’t matter but he is seen in the show.

Well, if things work then LoveKesh will be entering the show and it would be interesting to see how he would bring in twists and turns in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?