Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Contestants get interchanged from one room to another, Mannara – Munawar enter the Dimag room whereas Abhihsek enters the Dil room

The new season of Bigg Boss has started and already a lot of drama has taken place and now in the upcoming episode the contestants will get interchanged from the Dil, Dimag and Dum room.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 15:21
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the audiences have given it thumbs up. The show did pretty well in the first week of the show.  

The entire week was filled with fights and drama and it was a roller coaster ride.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar '' episode we did see how Salman Khan lashed out at Abhishek and Isha for their confused behavior and feelings and told them to move on and play their game individually and also lashed out at Abhishek for being so aggressive.

Also we saw a tiff between the friendship of Ankita and Mannara as the latter feels that she has forgotten her and that Isha has become her priority.

As per the live feed, in the upcoming episode, the contestants would get exchanged and would have to change rooms based on the votes given by the housemates living in the section.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! No elimination to take place on this “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode?

From the Dil Room Mannar will be out and Abhishek will enter the room in her place.

From the Dum Room and Dimag Room, Munawar will be out and Sonia will take his place in the Dum room whereas Munawar will take the place in the Dimag room.

Sana too will be out from the Dimag room and will be sent to the Drum room and in her place Mannara will join the Dimag room.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the game goes ahead post the division of the rooms.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bebika Dhurve to be the first guest on Bigg Buzz hosted by Krusha Abhishek

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 15:21

