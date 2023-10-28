Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “I think she should stay away from Mannara and build an alliance with Ankita and Vicky” – Arya Bansal, contestant Sonia Bhansal's sister

Sonia Bansal is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss house and she is playing the game well. Slowly, she is opening up. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress’s sister Ayra and asked her about her bond with KhanZaadi. She revealed which contestant she would stay away from.
Sonia

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well and the contestants are going all out to be seen in the show.

This week we did see how Bigg Boss changed the contestant’s room and shuffled each one of them.

Soniya Bansal is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and she is slowing coming into the game and we have seen how she put forth her points in front of everyone when something is wrong.

Her friendship with KhanZaadi and fight with Mannara is grabbing the headlines outside the house.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress’s sister Ayra and asked her about her bond with KhanZaadi. She revealed which contestant she would stay away from.

The audience feels that Sonia is not playing the game. What do you have to say about it?

She is playing the game and putting her points forward. 

Who does she need to be friends with and who she should stay away from?

She is playing the game and it’s just the start. Slowly, she will come out and play the game. She should be away from those people who back bite her like Mannara. She keeps talking negatively about her, so she should stay away from her. I think she should be friends with Ankita and Vicky.

What do you have to say about KhanZaadi and Sonia's friendship that keeps changing?

Sonia, whoever she makes friends with, will stand by them, not that now if they fight she won’t talk to her. The both entered the house together so the bond is there, some connection is there and they support each other. Till now, the chemistry hasn't been that strong.

Through the fights with KhanZaadi she is still friends with her but with Mannara that wasn’t the case?

Mannara keeps speaking negatively about her for no reason so its better she stays far away from her.

What would be the equation of Sonia with Abhishek and Isha ?

There is a bond with Abhishek. We have seen them fighting and with Isha, I can't comment. I don't think she would have a bond with her.

Well, there is no doubt that at times, Sonia puts across a point and does get involved.

