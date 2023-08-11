Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “I was shocked and upset to see when Samarth was objectifying me, no one took a stand for me and took it so casually, I was hurt” - Manasvi Mamgai

MUMBAI: Manasvi Mamgai is one of the most famous models, actresses and activists.

She won the title of Femina Miss India World 2010 and represented India at Miss World 2010.

She previously won the titles of Miss India Tourism International and Miss Tourism International 2008.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the reality show “ Bigg Boss Season 17” and she entered the show as a wild card contestant.

But unfortunately her stay was short and she was eliminated within a week of her entry.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if her decision to enter the show as a wild card entry was right and who she thinks is a strong and weak contestant.

What do you have to say about the show?

To be honest I didn’t get time to prove myself in the house because the moment I entered, the love triangle story was so strong that it overpowered everything. I think in a less span of time, I did mark my presence in the house. I had a tiff with Anurag. My journey was impactful but it got overshadowed by the love story with the second wild card entry.

Do you think it was right to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry?

This wasn’t my decision, the show, as in the creatives took this decision of sending me as a wild card entry. I think maybe this happened because the makers wanted me to get an advantage so that I could see the show and enter, but it became a disadvantage for me.

When you entered her house too much drama happened and a person told Abhishek not to cry as Manasvi had entered and posted that many people objectified you. What do you have to say about it?

I don’t think it was objectifying, as in they were telling Abhishek that now you got a friend as before me entering, it was KhanZaadi who was very unpredictable. Since starting, they were telling Abhishek to divert so that he can get a good friend for life and it was happening, a friendship was beginning. But what Samarth did was objectification where he said that he used to rewind my scenes and scenes and was very disrespectful. I was upset that no one else came into my support. I was being objectified and no one raised their voice.

Who is the strong and weak contestant of the house?

I feel Abishek and Munawar are the strong contestants of the show and now Arun and Sunny are the weakest contestants as they are only sleeping in the house and doing nothing. Jigna and Rinku also come in the list as apart from cooking, they do nothing.

