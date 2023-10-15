Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Isha Malviya talks about being the youngest contestant on the show and reveals how she would communicate with Salman Khan on "Weekend Ka Vaar' episode

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyaan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now, the show has taken two leaps and Isha continues to be part of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss and she has entered the show as a confirmed contestant.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Isha and asked her if she is the youngest contestant, how she would handle things and how she would tackle the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

You are considered as the youngest contestant of the show. How are you going to deal with the different mind set of people?

Bigg Boss is a show where you can't plan anything, nothing is the same. So you can't' plan from outside like in this situation. I will do this and that and it can't be decided in advance so I am going to be spontaneous about whatever is going to happen in the house. My reactions will be on the spot and my action - reaction depends on the situation and I am prepared for these situations as it's my decision to do the show and no one has forced me.

How difficult will it be for you to stay away from family and have no contact with them?

I am going to miss my family a lot as I have never been away for so long. I never lived without my mom for so many days and it boils down to one thing that I have taken this decision to enter the house and it's for my better career and experience in work and I am going to learn a lot from the show.

How are you going to deal with the weekend episode and especially with Salman Khan who is so opinionated and sometimes grills a contestant and will praise you when needed. So how will you tackle this situation of communicating with Salman Khan?

I have been thinking about this since the day I have signed the show and how I am going to deal with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. I hope I don't do anything wrong that will piss Salman Khan off and I hope I can gain his praise by being myself as one doesn't know what happens inside the Bigg Boss house and I am scared about his anger but I am prepared.

Well, the fans are excited to see Isha in a completely new avatar and she could go along in the new show.

