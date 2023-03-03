Udaariyaan’s Harleen aka Isha Malviya gifts herself a New Car, deets inside

Isha looks very happy in these pictures as she celebrates a self-bought car that is one of the dreams that every young adult dreams of and she has been successful in fulfilling that. She seems to have posed with her near and dear ones for the same.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. This time, we bring to you a special story on Isha Malviya, who essays the character of Harleen on Udaariyaan. The beautiful and talented actress gives herself a new car.

Udaariyaan is a television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show recently went through a generational leap and the audience is enthralled by the new cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

Isha Malviya who plays Harleen and Jasmin on the show, is one of the most talented actresses we have come across and she has now gifted herself a swanky new car.

Her co-stars from the show and producer Ravi Dubey have left congratulatory messages for her.

The girl looked super happy and content with this achievement and we wish her congratulations too!

