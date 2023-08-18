Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Jiya Shankar approached to be part of the upcoming season?

The new Season of Bigg Boss will begin in the next one–two months, and the makers already have some names in mind who could be the contestants for this season. As per sources and fan clubs, Jiya Shankar has been approached to be part of the new season and that talks are on between her and the makers of the show
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 18:08
Jiya Shankar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

There is a possibility that the makers might take two or three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 into Bigg Boss Season 17, though there is no confirmation on it

As per sources and fan clubs, Jiya Shankar  has been approached to be part of the new season and that talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fan clubs suggest that she is almost confirmed to be part of the show but there is no confirmation to the news.

Well, there is no doubt that Jiya's game was loved in the house and she got a lot of support from the audience and was eliminated just a few days from the finale of the show.

She does know the game and seems to be apt for it, but whether she is doing the season or not, no one would come to know in the coming days.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

