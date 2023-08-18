Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to be mentors in the upcoming season; read to know more

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season have begun. As per sources and fan clubs this season a few ex - contestants will be entering the house where they would be mentoring the contestants and would be guiding them in the game.
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As we had reported earlier, seniors might enter the house but now that's not happening.

As per sources and fan clubs this season, a few ex - contestants will be entering the house where they would be mentoring the contestants and would be guiding them in the game.

Tejasswi Prakash and  Karan Kundrra are the first names that are almost confirmed to enter the show though there is no confirmation for the same.

Also Read - Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

A fan club reported that they will be entering the house and would be living in the house for about 1 or two weeks, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, earlier in many interviews both Karan and Tejasswi had said that whenever Bigg Boss would call them for help they would definitely go as it is because of this show that they have met.

Well, there is no doubt that it will be interesting to see these ex couples or contestants back on the show. 

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and a new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

 
 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

