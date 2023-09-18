Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies season 19 contestant Rajveer Dey to participate in the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon, and now in the new promo of the house Salman revealed about the three different sides of Bigg Boss. As per sources, MTV Roadies season 19 contestant Rajveer Dey might be part of the show.
Rajveer

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Exciting! Check out Salman Khan’s new look in the show’s promo

As per sources, MTV Roadies season 19 contestant Rajveer Dey has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation for the same.

But there is no doubt that he would be apt for the show as we have seen his game in MTV Roadies Season 19.

The new promo of the show was out where Salman Khan revealed that the audience would see the three different sides of Bigg Boss.

Well, the show is in the pre - production stage and might go on air on 15th October or 20th October 2023 and soon the confirmation date will be out.

Would you like to see Rajveer in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Surprising! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kanwalpreet Singh and wife Rampreet Arorato enter Salman Khan's show?

