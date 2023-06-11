Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Nine contestants are nominated, whose journey will come to an end in the upcoming week

This week, Bigg Boss began with the nomination task where all the contestants nominated each other. Almost nine contestants have been nominated and one of them would say “Goodbye” during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is getting interesting with every passing week as there is so much drama happening.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” we did see how Salman Khan  warned Isha to play her game sensibly and to know where she is going wrong. Also, she is told to be clear in her mind with whom she wants to be with.

He also scolded Vicky – Ankita, Aishwarya and Neil for discussing about how to play the game much before entering the house. He was upset and told them that they can be restricted from the show. But, the two apologized and told that they didn’t discuss anything about the show and we also saw how Manasvi’s journey came to an end.

In the upcoming episode, the nomination task would take place where all the contestants would nominate each other. But this time, the nomination came with a twist. 

This week, as per the live feed, the nominated contestants are Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Anurag Dobhal, Samarth Jurel, Arun Srikanth Mashetty, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt and Sunny Arya.

All the contestants nominated are very strong like Ankita, Aishwarya, Mannara, Samarth and Neil Bhatt.

Whereas Anurag, Arun, Navid and Sunny aren’t seen that much on the show and there could be a possibility that one of them would be evicted from the show.

Well, there is no doubt that there is a lot of drama and fights happening in the house and plus with Bigg Boss guiding the contestants the twist and turns takes place quickly.

Who according to you would get evicted this week?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

